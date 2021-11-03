Shirley Ballas of Strictly Come Dancing gives a ‘alarming’ health report.

On today’s Good Morning Britain, Shirley Ballas gave a health report.

On Wednesday’s edition of ITV News, Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid interviewed the Strictly Come Dancing head judge.

Fans were concerned about the 61-year-old from Wallasey after viewers of the popular dancing competition noticed a “lump” beneath her arm.

Shirley revealed that she sought medical help after receiving numerous comments from concerned followers.

“One or two people contacted me, and I kind of disregarded it,” she explained, “but then there were about 11 people, and I figured I’d better go to the physicians.”

The chief judge acknowledged that the doctor found nothing wrong during the examination, but was “alarmed” by Shirley’s blood test results.

“They scared her, so she re-did all my bloods,” she explained, “and last week she was alarmed by the testosterone levels, lack of oestrogen levels, and other things going on.”

Shirley disclosed that her test will take place at King’s College on Friday, and that she expects to receive the results in a week to ten days.

Richard pressed Shirley on if she was concerned about the situation, but the Strictly judge stated she wasn’t.

“Every day I keep moving forward,” she added.

On Twitter, viewers of Good Morning Britain praised Shirley and expressed their hope for a favorable ending.

Jemma stated, “#GMB #GMB #GMB #GMB # @ShirleyBallas is stunning, and I’m crossing my hopes for a favorable health report.” Lewis continued, ” “@ShirleyBallas is such a sweet and sincere person. I admire her candor and positive view on life. #gmb I’m hoping everything is well and the tests show nothing to be concerned about.” “You should prioritize your health so that you may enjoy your profession,” Steve stated.