Sheridan Smith poses with her actor boyfriend Alex Lawler in a loving selfie.

Sheridan Smith has opened up about her relationship with actor boyfriend Alex Lawler.

In a snapshot shared with her 680,000 followers, the 40-year-old actress smiled into the camera next to him as the couple cuddled up.

She only used a love heart emoji as a caption.

Sheridan Smith shares a stunning photo after breaking his silence about his breakup with his fiancé.

Fans reacted positively to how pleased she appeared in the comments.

With a love heart eyes emoji, Nicky wrote: “Imagine the babies.”

“You two look so cute together,” Laura exclaimed.

“You look so cheerful and relaxed,” Lisa said. I’m ecstatic for you xx” Sheridan had already dated Alex twenty years prior, but after her divorce from ex-fiancé Jamie Horn, the two resumed their romance.

“So thrilled this fitty I dated back in the day (20 years ago) is back in my life!” she wrote on social media.

“Life has a weird way of working.”

They reunited just two months after Sheridan’s divorce from Jamie.

The Cilla actress has one child from a previous marriage, a young boy named Billy.

“And just like that…I got a toddler!” she captioned a video of her son taking his first steps on Instagram. They grow up in such a short amount of time! Seeing my newborn guy thrive is the nicest feeling in the world.”