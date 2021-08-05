Sheffield United have lodged a transfer request for Ben Davies, following Liverpool’s decision.

Ben Davies’ stint at Anfield could be coming to an end just six months after his move from Preston North End to Liverpool, as Sheffield United is one of the clubs interested in the midfielder.

Slavisa Jokanovic, the Blades’ manager, acknowledged the club’s desire to bring Davies to Bramall Lane when asked about the Liverpool midfielder, as well as Ronaldo Vieira.

“I’m interested in both players,” he remarked. Yes, both pique my attention.

“Like many coaches around the world, we require some assistance and development.”

During last season’s injury crisis, the defender joined Liverpool in a late transfer window scramble.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez had already been ruled out for the entire season, and Joel Matip’s injury only added to Liverpool’s need for defensive reinforcement.

Jurgen Klopp chose to purchase Red Bull Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate this summer, thus the arrivals of Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies were not seen as long-term answers.

Davies has yet to play a minute of competitive first-team football for the Reds, but his stock is rising.

As he aims to return United to the Premier League after their relegation last season, Jokanovic will be hoping Davies can add quality to the group.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are open to bids to sign Davies on a permanent basis this summer.

United will face competition for the defender, as Celtic are still interested in signing him, having come close to doing so until Liverpool swooped in the final days of the January transfer window.

Burnley were also interested in him before he moved to Liverpool earlier this year, and are understood to be keeping an eye on the situation.

Despite interest from rival teams and the rejection of an initial deal earlier this week, the Championship side remains in first place.