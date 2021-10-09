Sheamus, a Liverpool supporter, claims that’soft’ Cristiano Ronaldo ‘wouldn’t last five seconds’ in the WWE ring.

After stints with Real Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo returned to English football in the summer, joining Manchester United for a second time.

Since his return to Old Trafford, the Portuguese striker has found it simple to score, with five goals in six outings. United, on the other hand, has struggled in recent weeks, losing ground on Premier League opponents after a stalemate with Everton and a loss to Aston Villa.

On Friday, Ronaldo was named Player of the Month for September, and he was also nominated for the Ballon d’Or, an award he has won five times.

That kind of individual and team success – Ronaldo has also won the Champions League five times and the European Championship with Portugal – has led many to believe the seasoned forward is one of the game’s all-time greats.

Sheamus wasn’t so sure when he spoke to BT Sport.

“Is Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest players of all time?” He isn’t,” he stated emphatically. “However, he is unquestionably a world-class player, and one of the finest in the recent decade.”

“But even if he scores a penalty, you know what I mean? He’s all about the camera mate.” ‘Where’s the camera?’ says the man with his shirt off. Even if he gets a penalty shot. I’m not criticizing or hating on the person, but he understands exactly what he’s doing.” Sheamus retorted quickly when it was suggested that Ronaldo’s audacity would allow him to survive in a business like the WWE.

He said, “He wouldn’t last five seconds in the ring.” “He’s too soft, he’s too soft bro,” says the narrator. Those athletes who collapse as the wind blows or a blade of grass grazes their shin wouldn’t last more than two minutes.

“I mean, he’s got the showmanship, but he’s missing something else.” That’s what I mean when I say he lacks physicality.” It was pointed out to Sheamus that having such a strong view on Ronaldo would almost certainly result in him receiving backlash on social media, but he didn’t seem too bothered and implied that his opinion was skewed.

“Well, I’m a Liverpool supporter.”

