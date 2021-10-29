Shan Blue has a chance to win the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

can win the Charlie Hall Chase (GBB Race) (3.45pm) in Wetherby on Saturday afternoon, shocking favourite Cyrname.

The Jewson Monet’s Garden Old Roan Chase was won by trainer Dan Skelton and his brother, jockey Harry, with Allmankind at Aintree Racecourse last weekend.

And after scoring in a Grade Two race at the home of the Randox Grand National, they may be able to achieve the same with Shan Blue in West Yorkshire.

On his seasonal return, last year’s winner is the favorite, and on some of his old form, Paul Nicholls’ nine-year-old would be difficult to beat.

However, he was pulled up on his final two races of the previous season and has since undergone wind surgery. Shan Blue, who is now nine, can exploit any chinks in his armour to land the Grade Two feature.

On his first three appearances over fences, the seven-year-old racked up a hat-trick, including a win over course and distance on this day last year. He couldn’t add to that when he moved up to Grade One company. In the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown, he finished second to Sporting John, then fifth in the Marsh Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

In the Betway Milday Novices’ Chase at the Grand National Festival at Aintree in April, he couldn’t get close to the excellent Chantry House.

However, with only six chase starts under his belt, he still has room to improve.

And with a win over Cyrname in Grade Two and from the in-form Skelton stable, he may be able to resume his progress.

In the Grade Two bet365 Hurdle (Registered As The West Yorkshire Hurdle) (GBB Race), Emma Lavelle’s talented stayer, makes his comeback (2.30pm).

He has some issues to answer after being pulled up on his last appearance – in the Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle at Aintree in April – and being nine.

However, he should be able to post a winning return before considering whether or not he can add to his Grade One tally.

The Skeltons might have a terrific afternoon and get the ball moving in the Listed bet365 Mares’. “The summary has come to an end.”