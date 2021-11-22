Shameless paedophiles who took advantage of a second opportunity.

In recent weeks, a number of convicted paedophiles have committed new offenses after evading jail the first time.

People convicted of crimes like possessing indecent photos of minors sometimes avoid prison if judges believe they have a realistic possibility of rehabilitation.

This rehabilitation, which can be accomplished through specific programs, one-on-one or group counseling, can be effective.

There are, however, people who take advantage of it and go on to reoffend as a result.

The males in this room were all given the opportunity to talk about their sexual attraction to children through counseling and rehabilitation, yet they still continued to download or spread disgusting photos of children.

After evading prison for past offenses, a man from Southport known as ‘Papa Bear’ on a chat app was sentenced to prison.

Anthony Contento, of Birkdale, guilty earlier this year to spreading the most heinous forms of child abuse images to children as young as four using the Randochat app.

Despite avoiding time for similar offences in 2019 and being offered counselling to modify his behavior, he went on to offend again, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

In September of this year, police raided his home on Welbeck Road and discovered children’s underwear as well as more than 130 horrific pictures and videos on his phone.

They also learned that Contento had been using the RandoChat app to spread images of child rape and had amassed a collection of children’s underwear.

Contento pleaded guilty to ten counts, including possessing 135 photos of child abuse, and was punished.

Contento was in denial about his sexual interest in young children, according to Judge Driver, and had reoffended immediately after a previous sexual harm prevention order had expired.

“Within a few months of the order expiring, you committed these offenses,” he said.

“It demonstrates that you are a tenacious and persistent criminal who delights in creating, watching, and disseminating images of young children being raped.”

For disseminating the Category A child abuse photographs, Contento was sentenced to three years in prison.

He was sentenced to two years in prison for creating and having child abuse photographs in categories A, B, and C, as well as distributing Category B and C images.

