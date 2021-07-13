Sergio Ramos claims that Kylian Mbappe, a potential Liverpool target, “needs to go to Madrid.”

Sergio Ramos may have left Real Madrid, but he is still assisting the club’s transfer plans.

The defender has advised Kylian Mbappe, a rumored Liverpool target, that he must join Real Madrid.

On Monday, Ramos started exercising with his new PSG colleagues, including Mbappe.

While he would want to continue practicing with the 22-year-old in Paris, he suggested the forward spend some time at the Bernabeu.

“Madrid is one of the top clubs in the world,” Ramos told the Spanish press. The best in terms of historical significance. Great players, in my opinion, must go there.

“However, I now want him to join my team.” I want to win, and I need the greatest players on my team to do so.

“I wouldn’t dare to tell someone what to do, but I could give him some counsel in private based on my experience.”

“I’d like him to continue at PSG because I enjoy playing with the greatest players.”

“I’d like for him to stay because he’s so young and makes a difference.”

“This is a fantastic group of people. My winning attitude is something I can provide to the team, and if it can rub off on a teammate, that’s even better.”

Mbappe remains one of the most sought-after young players in the world, with Liverpool and Real Madrid being mentioned as possible suitors.

Madrid has long been associated with a move for him, while Liverpool has been connected with a move far more tentatively.

PSG will do all in their power to keep their star striker at the club.

The French club has set a €200 million price tag on the forward, effectively ruling him out of Liverpool’s summer transfer aspirations.

The Reds, on the other hand, have been promised a ray of hope in the form of a free transfer next year.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires in 2022, and he has reportedly begged to leave.

According to L’Equipe, the 22-year-old has promised his teammates that he will honor his contract’s last year and leave for free next summer.

According to the French tabloid, the Reds could start talks with the Frenchman in January ahead of a free move.

