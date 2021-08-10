Sepp van den Berg stakes a claim to a starting spot at Liverpool, following in the footsteps of Jamie Carragher and Joe Gomez.

Sepp van den Berg, a Liverpool youth, spent the second part of last season on loan at Preston North End, and the 19-year-old returned in June for a second stint with the Championship club.

Preston’s Championship campaign began with a 4-1 loss to Hull City on Saturday, with the Dutch international coming on at half-time at right back.

Van den Berg told The Lancashire Post, “It was fantastic to play as a centre-half in pre-season; I love playing there.”

“It was back to being a right-back on Saturday, which was still excellent.

“Hopefully I can play some league games in the heart of defence, but as long as I’m playing, I’m happy.” Despite being a central defender, Van den Berg has spent the majority of his time at Deepdale as a right wing back, following in the footsteps of previous and current Liverpool players.

Jamie Carragher began his career as a full back before being shifted to center defense by Rafa Benitez after his arrival in 2004.

Joe Gomez, who was signed as a young center back in 2015, spent the majority of his first team minutes at right back in his early Liverpool career.

In the absence of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren, Gomez was eventually used in his natural position against West Ham on the first day of the 2018/19 season.

Only an injury suffered against Burnley in 2018 prevented Virgil Van Dijk and Gomez from forming a dangerous pairing that season.

Van den Berg’s progress is similar to Gomez’s, as he continues to play first-team football with Preston.

As they prepare to face Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, he’ll be looking to put Saturday’s defeat to Hull behind them.

The Carabao Cup is a competition that the young defender is familiar with, as it was against MK Dons in September 2019 that he made his competitive Liverpool debut.

The following month, in the fourth round of the competition at Anfield, he started alongside Gomez at centre-back.

Liverpool won a ten-goal thriller on penalties, with Curtis Jones scoring the winning penalty in front of the Kop to send the Reds through to the quarter-finals.

