Sepp van den Berg admits ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup decision, “I might have difficulties.”

On-loan Sepp van den Berg, a Liverpool defender, is hoping to play against his parent club in Preston North End’s Carabao Cup encounter against the Reds.

The 19-year-old is in his second loan term with the Championship club, having joined in February, and was eager to see if he would be allowed to participate once the draw was made.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has been in touch with the Lilywhites to see whether he would be available for the fourth round fixture, and Sepp remains hopeful that he will be available to face the Reds at Deepdale on October 27.

“I had mixed feelings,” Van den Berg stated when asked about his reaction to the cup draw. To be honest, I was just pleased to play a huge team in the following round, but it’s still my club because it’s Liverpool.

“I knew going in that if it was Liverpool, I’d have a tough time playing wise, but just looking at everyone’s reaction in the club and among the supporters, you can tell it’s a big game for everyone here, so it’s a wonderful opponent to play against.”

Preston drew 1-1 with Stoke on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in all competitions in their past nine games.

Before the Championship match, head coach Frankie McAvoy said the Potters were similar to their opponents on Saturday, QPR.

“Against Stoke, I think they were fairly excellent, they performed really well, so a point against them, I think we should be delighted with that,” Van den Berg added.

“To be honest, every game has been difficult since I joined! It’s good; Stoke matched our method, which I think is positive; nevertheless, we now know how Stoke played and what they’re about, which I believe has prepared us well for the QPR game, which we expect to win.”

During the international break, the Dutchman hopes to link up with his country’s Under 21 side, with the team to be announced on Friday.

“It’s always good to be a part of the team again,” he remarked.

