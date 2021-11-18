Sepp van den Berg, a Liverpool youngster, claims he’s ‘falling in love’ with his loan club.

The 19-year-old has been at the Championship club since February and will return to Merseyside at the end of the campaign.

Van den Berg, a natural center defender, has played right wing-back under two managers since arriving at Deepdale, but despite adjusting to a new position, he says he’feels at home’ at Preston.

He told the Lancashire Post, “I truly like it here.” “All of the staff and players are quite kind, so I feel right at home.”

“It gives me a pleasant feeling when I play the games and realize that the fans enjoy you as well.”

“I am a guy who places a high importance on being liked.

“It immediately makes me feel at ease.” I’m falling in love with this club and having a great time.” So far this season, the Dutch youth international has appeared 21 times in all competitions and scored two goals.

After being allowed permission to play against his parent club, he also started their Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool last month.

Van den Berg’s experience in the Championship and ability to play different roles will bode well for his future at Anfield after joining Liverpool from PEC Zwolle in 2019.

Jurgen Klopp, who told Preston’s special edition of The Weekend Warm Up last month that the youngster is in the perfect place for his development: “In this situation, you presume it will be the appropriate club at first, but then the player goes there, then he returns, and when they – Preston in this case – ask, ‘Can we have him on loan again?’ and the player responds, ‘Oh absolutely, I would love to do that,’ you know it’s the correct location.”

“Preston, let me say this: this isn’t the best of all seasons.” I believe they will fight to stay in the league in the end, but that is to be expected in the Championship. Sepp has a lot of defending to do. “The summary comes to an end.”