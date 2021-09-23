Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd, Tom Farrell, and Nathan Bennett are among the stars of the Boxxer season, which premieres in Liverpool.

When the new Boxxer Series debuts in November at the M&S Arena, it will be led by a trio of Liverpool’s top super-lightweights.

Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd, Tom Farrell, and up-and-comer Nathan Bennett will join five other boxers in the popular one-night elimination competition, which will be shown live on Sky Sports on November 6.

The fighters are drawn at random to face each other over three three-minute rounds, with the winner taking the lion’s share of the largest-ever prize fund for one-night tournament boxing, and can create career-changing opportunities and rocket up the rankings, as Rocky Fielding discovered when he won the Prizefighter series.

Ben Fields (10-10-2) Digbeth; Cori Gibbs (13-0) Birmingham; Kane Gardner (11-1) Manchester; Lee Appleyard (16-6) Rotherham; Levi Kinsiona (8-1) Sheffield; Nathan Bennett (9-2) Liverpool; Sean Dodd (17-5) Birkenhead; Tom Farrell (16-4) Liverpool are the eight super-lightweights who will compete.

The Boxxer Series will be held in every major city in the United Kingdom, although it will make its premiere in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Arena.

The format is fast-paced, action-packed, and unpredictable, with boxers taking the ring swiftly and seeking decisive victories to advance to the next round.

BOXXER creator Ben Shalom remarked, “Our grassroots tournaments have always been tremendously successful, but bringing this new event series to Sky Sports is a dream come true.” “We anticipate the events will be extremely successful with a broad audience and will contribute significantly to the sport of boxing in the United Kingdom.

“The BOXXER Series aims to make boxing more accessible to the general public. Short-form professional boxing is exciting and a terrific way to get started in the sport we all love.”

In the near future, a live draw for the quarter-final bouts will be held, with fans able to witness the combatants learn who their first opponent of the evening will be.

The general public can purchase tickets starting at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 24.