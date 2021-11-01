Scouse venture to ‘disrupt’ Uber Eats, Just Eat, and Deliveroo.

With the backing of Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, a new Liverpool City Region venture aims to ‘disrupt’ the food delivery market.

Peepl, a new payments and rewards platform that offers local establishments an alternative to incumbent food delivery giants such as Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat, has received a £700,000 investment from the city area mayor.

The freshly launched business connects a local, low-carbon delivery option with restaurants and customers, taking a community-driven, ethical approach to food delivery.

The first Afghan refugees in Liverpool talk of their terrible escape and the wonderful welcome they received from Scousers.

Restaurants will pay lesser fees in exchange for a reward token, which will keep more money in the local economy.

Many restaurants shifted to serving takeout, especially during the lockdown, when they were forced to close. They often used existing commercial meal delivery services.

While the consumer pays a nominal cost, the restaurant might be charged up to 37.5 percent commission on each transaction.

Restaurants are looking at fees that are 50 percent less for the same service when they use Peepl and its partners’ technology.

Peepl’s software allows ‘Peepl Tokens,’ a type of localized currency, to flow between vendors and purchasers in the network — in this case, restaurants and consumers buying food from eateries.

Fuse, a blockchain network, supports Peepl’s token model for rapid and low-cost transactions that benefit local communities.

The tokens can only be spent within the network, allowing money to circulate within the city region’s economy.

Peepl compensates its consumers by paying them back 5-10% of their order price in tokens as an incentive.

The tokens will be locked within the Peepl network for at least four to five years and can be used to pay for other Peepl services.

Six low-carbon logistics centers, one in each of the city region’s six local authority areas, will deliver the project’s delivery component, which will be facilitated by Agile Liverpool.

Agile is currently based in Liverpool, where they hire their drivers on a full-time basis and use the Kickstart Scheme to train and upskill new recruits. Ex-offenders have already been hired and rehabilitated by Agile.

“In the Liverpool City Region, we aren’t the sort,” remarked Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”