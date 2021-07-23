Scouse girls’ fashion has evolved from punks in fishnets to Juicy tracksuits.

You only have to glance at Ladies Day to notice that Scouse girls are known for always being immaculately dressed wherever they go.

Liverpool women take pleasure in being fashion forward, properly presented, and incredibly well groomed.

On Merseyside, the desire to step out looking picture perfect is nothing new, but how Scouse women choose to do so has evolved over time.

The face of Scouse fashion has changed a lot over the years, from the self-styled punks of the 1970s to the ravers’ neon clubbing ensembles to the players’ wives in their Juicy tracksuits and moon boots.

More lately, fashion has progressed beyond the over-the-top looks of the late 1990s and early 2000s, with Liverpool’s fashionistas opting for sleek tailored appearances and a more natural make-up effect.

According to specialists who have seen it all, these are the shifting looks of Scouse girls.

Punk chicks who set trends with fishnets, Doc Martens, and shaved heads

Liverpool has always been at the forefront of new trends, and the punk girls influenced the rest of the country with their edgy style in the 1970s.

Lorraine McCulloch, a stylist who has seen every fashion trend on Merseyside, has vivid memories of the city’s punk scene.

“I go back to the seventies with the punk chicks, the key ones being Jayne Casey and Pete Burns’ wife Lynne,” Lorraine told The Washington Newsday. On the punk scene, they were a force to be reckoned with.

“At the time, there was a huge movement that was highly influential all throughout the country, especially Jayne Casey.

“They were among the very first punks in Liverpool. Jayne Casey was so outlandish that she even had an impact on London. She had a shaved head with bits protruding from it. They appeared to have arrived from outer space.”

Punk ladies in Liverpool flipped traditional notions of femininity on their heads, wearing heavy eyeliner, black lipstick, fishnets, and studded jewelry to symbolize their disdain of the mainstream.

Women with heavy eye make-up and leather jumpsuits can be seen in photos from The Washington Newsday's archives at the time.