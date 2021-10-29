School run traffic is blamed for the rows and’shouting and screaming.’

In section of Widnes, school run traffic has been blamed for tensions breaking over into confrontations and verbal abuse.

The region in and around Clincton View near Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Catholic Primary School, which is accessed by a tiny road and close to housing residential streets, has been noted to have problems.

Alan Quinn, 75, a member of the House of Commons, is now leading calls for action to be taken to address the situation, and has started a petition to do so.

There are only a few days left to secure secondary school spots for 2022.

Cars blocking driveways, ‘arguments,’ and ‘abusive language’ hurled at residents who complain, he claims, are among the issues.

Mr Quinn also alleges that there are concerns at the school with drop-off and pick-up hours.

The 75-year-old, who has been suffering from health problems and needs to travel to medical appointments, said: “Parking on sidewalks in front of people’s homes is generating site concerns for driveway access in and out, as well as walkers walking in the street.

“When asked if they could relocate their vehicles so the residents could get in and out of their driveways, some of the folks who park in this manner are nasty to the locals.

“On the school run, the speed of cars is really risky.”

Following Mr Quinn’s communication about the issue, The Washington Newsday went to the neighborhood and spoke with several residents, who expressed a variety of opinions about how serious the situation is and how much they’ve been affected.

One homeowner, who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation from “vicious” motorists, said he had just witnessed two ladies “fighting” and “screaming and shouting” on the street.

“I saw two women fighting,” he added.

“I’m not sure what it was, but I believe one caught a car by the gate.

“I heard yelling and screaming and went down to see what was going on. They were yelling and screaming at each other.”

Garry O’Neill, who lives on Clincton View but not close to the school, said he avoids the worst of it but that the difficulties are “very awful.”

“It doesn’t really effect us this far down,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I’ll tell you where I’m going.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”