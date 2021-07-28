Saul Niguez’s £41 million bid for Liverpool will be accepted, according to Christoph Baumgartner.

Liverpool’s pre-season campaign is well underway, and the focus will now shift to the upcoming 2021/22 season.

A slew of players have been linked with moves to Anfield in recent months, and they are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bolster his squad in order to contend for the Premier League title next season, but who will he sign?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and assess how probable they are to come true.

Christoph Baumgartner is a midfielder for Hoffenheim.

Sport1 is a German news organization.

Baumgartner has repeated his position that rumors tying him to a move to Liverpool are purely flattering.

The 21-year-old impressed for Austria at the Euros, and as a result, he has been linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Baumgartner claims that he is content at Hoffenheim and has no plans to relocate to Liverpool.

“Of course, it’s preferable if there are positive rumors rather than negative ones.

When asked about reports of interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, Baumgartner said, “But I feel extremely comfortable here and can develop well here.”

“In football, you can never predict 100% what will happen in a few months,” he added.

“However, I am extremely happy here and see a lot of potential for myself and the team.

“Last year, I stumbled into a role that I enjoy and can use to grow as a person.

“I want to keep that and keep stepping on the gas with the team so that we can have a good season and attack at the top once more.”

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

AS, via Rousing the Kop, is a Spanish news outlet.

Liverpool are expected to make a new approach for the 26-year-old this summer, according to the source.

The Reds have been connected with a slew of players to replace Gini Wijnaldum, with Saul grabbing the majority of the attention.

According to the report, Liverpool will make a £41 million bid for Saul, which Atletico is anticipated to accept. “The summary has come to an end.”