Saul Niguez may have already stated his desire to play for Liverpool.

Saul Niguez, an Atletico Madrid midfielder who has previously described Liverpool as “amazing,” has been linked with the Reds this summer, but they are said to be in a bidding battle with Manchester United and Barcelona for his services.

Barça are thought to be in the driver’s seat in their advanced negotiations to bring Saul to Camp Nou by swapping France’s Antoine Griezmann for the Spaniard.

However, rumors that Ronald Koeman’s team had withdrawn out appeared to give Jurgen Klopp a boost in his pursuit of the 26-year-old.

As Diego Simeone’s team scraped past the then-reigning European champions in the Round of 16, Saul played in both legs, scoring the game-winning goal in the first leg, which proved costly for Liverpool in the end.

“They always find a way, sometimes in the nick of time, and it says a lot about what they’re like on the inside. It’s not luck, it’s hard work,” Saul told Sportsmail in 2020.

“There are different players and a different system. With three extremely good players up front and those “perros de presa,” or “hunting dogs,” in midfield, they play more in a counter-attacking style.

“They all run and push, and they do it well because it’s not simply for the purpose of running. It’s quite well-organized. If (Mohamed) Salah moves wide, (Jordan) Henderson enters; if someone else enters, someone else exits.”

The Liverpool captain has become a focal point and one of the embodiments of Jurgen Klopp’s rule at the helm, and the two-time Europa League winner lauded the midfielder ahead of the first match.

“Some people may not think of Henderson in the same way as (Georginio) Wijnaldum, (Naby) Keita, or Fabinho do, but I believe he is the glue that holds that team together.

“Henderson does the ‘dirty job’ that Gabi (Fernandez) used to do for us, that I have to do, and that Koke has to do. In so many aspects of the game, he is a role model.”

“Gegenpressing” has become synonymous with Klopp’s ‘heavy metal’ football at the club over the years.

“It’s very,” Saul continued, praising the counter-pressing strategy.

