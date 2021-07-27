Saul Niguez is in communication with Liverpool, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the lookout.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League next season after a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

That seemed improbable at one point for Jurgen Klopp’s team, but a string of good results, along with Leicester City’s poor form, turned the tide.

Fans instantly shifted their attention to the impending transfer window when the final whistle blew inside Anfield on the final day.

Now that the summer transfer market has opened, Liverpool are being linked with a number of players, with Jurgen Klopp already adding Ibrahima Konate to his squad.

But who else is likely to appear at Anfield? We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Saul Niguez is an Atletico Madrid midfielder.

Marca’s Monday edition, courtesy of Sport Witness.

The Spanish tabloid has a large feature on the 26-year-future, old’s with reports tying him to a move to England.

The article indicates that Manchester United is still the most likely summer destination for the midfielder.

However, the article claims that Saul’s agents have been in communication with Chelsea and Liverpool about a possible summer transfer.

Following the arrival of Rodrigo de Paul, Niguez is expected to be surplus to requirements this summer, and a fee of €50 million might be sufficient to acquire his services, according to the report.

Franck Kessie is an AC Milan midfielder.

News from Milan.

Kessie has given a positive update on his future, despite the fact that he has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks.

Kessie is the latest midfielder linked with a transfer to Anfield this summer, joining the likes of Florian Neuhaus, Saul Niguez, Renato Sanches, Youri Tielemans, and Houssem Aouar.

Kessie’s contract is set to expire next summer, and there has been speculation that Milan could cash in to prevent losing him as a free agent.

However, in a recent interview, Kessie stated that he intends to stay at Milan “forever,” therefore putting an end to Liverpool’s aspirations of signing him.

“I am delighted to have picked Milan, and it is not my,” he remarked.

