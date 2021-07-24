Samuel Chukwueze’s interest in Liverpool and a Nat Phillips twist

The Premier League season is only three weeks away, and Liverpool still has time to expand their roster, therefore a number of names have been linked with a move to Anfield.

Here, we take a look at the most recent internet rumors…

Samuel Chukwueze is a Nigerian musician.

The Truth

Jurgen Klopp wants to bring the Villarreal winger to Liverpool, but he will have to compete with Everton, who are expected to make the initial move.

According to Spanish daily La Razon, the 22-year-old has been one of Europe’s most highly-rated young widemen for a few years and could be moving to Merseyside.

According to the report, the midfielder has a £70 million release clause, and any move could be contingent on the Yellow Submarine being able to find a replacement after bidding for Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma.

Chukwueze will cost a lot of money, so Klopp will have to move swiftly to beat out Rafa Benitez and the Toffees, while Manchester United has also been mentioned.

Barella, Nicolo

Romano, Fabrizio

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is “no chance” Liverpool will sign the Italy Euros winner.

Following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum, the Reds are looking for midfield reinforcements, but Inter Milan’s Barella will not be joining them at Anfield.

“Liverpool will look for a midfielder, but not right away; it could take a few days. Barella isn’t a legitimate target; she hasn’t a chance.”

What a tragedy, considering the 24-year-old is a fantastic player.

Phillips, Nat

The Sportsmanship

The Liverpool defender has piqued West Ham’s interest.

However, it appears that the Hammers will face stiff competition, as Phillips is in high demand.

Brighton, Burnley, and Newcastle have all been connected with the centre-back, with Germany also showing an interest.

The 24-year-old spent the 2019-20 season with Stuttgart before catching Bayer Leverkusen’s attention this summer.