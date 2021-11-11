Sadio Mane’s injury has progressed, and Senegal’s coach has provided an update on the Liverpool star.

Sadio Mane’s injury is not serious, according to Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, and the Liverpool attacker was brought off as a precaution.

Mane was injured during his side’s World Cup qualifying match against Togo, giving the Reds another injury scare.

After only 28 minutes at the Stade de Kegue, the forward was replaced by Boulaye Dia, who appeared to be in pain.

Mane seemed to connect with a Togo defender when going up for a header inside the box, and he was pulled out shortly after.

When asked about Mane’s injury after his team’s 1-1 tie, Cisse emphasized that it is not a serious one.

“Yes, Sadio Mane’s departure destabilized us,” he remarked. We took him off as a precaution because he is a key player for the team, and there is nothing serious.” That is great news for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who is already without a number of key players.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced last week that Roberto Firmino will be absent for several weeks after suffering a “severe” hamstring injury.

After a brief appearance in the Champions League win over Atletico Madrid last week, the Brazilian was substituted.

While Naby Keita, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott were all out from the weekend’s loss to West Ham United.

Liverpool will play Arsenal at Anfield a week on Saturday in the Premier League before facing Porto in the Champions League four days later.