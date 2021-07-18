Sadio Mane will be replaced by Jeremy Doku, and Takumi Minamino will leave Liverpool.

Takumi Minamino is a Japanese actor.

Goal.com’s Neil Jones

The club has shown little interest in signing Takumi Minamino on a permanent basis this summer, according to Neil Jones.

The striker spent the second half of the 20/21 season on loan at Southampton, and the Reds do not want to send him out on another loan, according to the writer.

Jones has also stated that Minamino, Divock Origi, and Xherdan Shaqiri will not be pushed out of Anfield this summer, but the trio is considered “dispensable” as Liverpool looks to raise finances.

Doku, Jeremy

The New York Times

Rennes’ recent transfer activity may provide Liverpool with a second chance to capture Jeremy Doku.

When he was an 18-year-old at Anderlecht, the Reds were unable to sign him before the French side swooped in.

However, they have pulled off another coup by signing Kamaldeen Sulemana from Nordsjaelland for €15 million.

Doku’s contract has two years left on it, but the Express suggests that with Sadio Mane’s career coming to an end, he may be the perfect alternative for the Senegalese danger man.

Barella, Nicolo

Sempre Inter, via Gazzetta dello Sport

Nicolo Barella is ‘off limits,’ according to Inter Milan, despite claims that Liverpool is preparing a €70 million bid.

After an outstanding Serie A season, in which they won the Scudetto, and with Roberto Mancini’s Italy, who defeated England on penalties to win the European Championship, the 24-year-value old’s continues to climb.

Inter are also considering extending Barella’s current deal, which runs until 2024, due to his great performances.

Following his local and international exploits, Liverpool is considered to be a fan of the midfielder.