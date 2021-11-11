Sadio Mane has left Liverpool for Senegal, causing another injury scare.

Sadio Mane was injured during Senegal’s match against Tongo, giving Liverpool another injury scare.

After only 28 minutes at the Stade de Kegue, the Reds attacker was replaced by Boulaye Dia, who appeared to be in pain.

Mane appeared to connect with a Togo defender when going up for a header inside the area, and while the extent of his injury is unknown, it appeared to be the result of an awkward landing.

It’s to be hoped that the decision to remove Mane’s hair was merely precautionary, with initial conjecture pointing to a hip or rib injury.

Jurgen Klopp will be disappointed by the news, as his side is already likely to be without Roberto Firmino for several weeks due to a “severe” hamstring injury.

After a brief appearance in the Champions League win over Atletico Madrid last week, the Brazilian was substituted.

Klopp described the injury as “not good,” and the team will wait to see if Firmino recovers quickly enough to return to action as soon as possible.

“Bobby has a major hamstring injury, which is incredibly terrible,” “In his most recent pre-match press conference, Klopp stated.

“We don’t know how long he’ll be out for, but it won’t be right after the international break. That’s something we’ll have to work on.

While Naby Keita, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott were all out from the weekend’s loss to West Ham United.

Liverpool will play Arsenal at Anfield a week on Saturday in the Premier League before facing Porto in the Champions League four days later.