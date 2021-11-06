Sadio Mane has had the final laugh after Liverpool’s prediction came true.

Jurgen Klopp admitted that substituting Sadio Mane against Atletico Madrid was a move he “hated” having to make.

That was reasonable, given Mane’s outstanding first-half performance for Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Against Diego Simeone’s cynics earlier this week, Mane looked every inch the Liverpool superstar, closing off a great performance with an instinctive finish that doubled the lead on the night.

Mane’s goal was primarily made possible by his bloody-mindedness, as he shook off Rodrigo De Paul in midfield with a thunderous surge before following in Trent Alexander-cross-turned-shot. Arnold’s

Mane hasn’t been seen in full flight in a long time, and Liverpool fans have been missing out.

Since joining from Southampton in the summer of 2016, he has admitted that his output has slipped several levels below what fans have gotten accustomed to.

The Senegal striker scored 16 goals, which was a fair return, but his overall performances lacked the spark and ingenuity that he showed at Anfield this week.

His lightning pace, evasive twists and turns, and eye for goal were all on display on Wednesday as he guided his team into the Champions League’s final 16 round.

For at least 45 minutes.

Atletico Madrid managed to drag Mane to the edge of the penalty area, forcing Klopp to act in the same way they did in February 2020.

Simeone’s team attempted everything they could to have Mane sent off after Felipe was sent off for a rough scrape along the back of the Liverpool midfielder’s Achilles.

Before Atletico could fulfill their mission, Klopp intervened, substituting Mane with Roberto Firmino at halftime.

Klopp remarked, “I think everyone in the stadium expected them to try to get Sadio sent off.”

“I also believed it was the correct thing to do. Sadio was playing an excellent game, and I despised it more than you can imagine.

“I wasn’t concerned that Sadio couldn’t control his emotions; he was composed, but when the ball flies, he challenges.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”