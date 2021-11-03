Sadio Mane and Luis Suarez are expected to shine in Liverpool’s match against Atletico Madrid.

When Liverpool hosts Atletico Madrid at Anfield, they will be hoping to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

With Grosvenor Sport, Liverpool are 13/20 favourites, while Atletico are 17/4 and a draw is 3/1.

Given their performance against Diego Simeone’s team just a fortnight ago, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be confident coming into this match.

After losing a two-goal lead in what can only be described as an unbelievable rollercoaster of a contest at the Wanda Metropolitano, the six-time European champions won 3-2.

However, Klopp’s dilemma will be to address the midfield concerns, particularly the hole Fabinho has left with the lack of a solid number six, which has exposed space in the middle of the park, which Brighton & Hove Albion took advantage of in their Premier League meeting.

With Antoine Griezemann serving a suspension for collecting a straight red card in the reverse game two weeks ago, Simeone’s side will be vulnerable up top.

Tips

Sadio Mane is a 17/10 chance of scoring at any point.

9/4 for Luis Suarez to score at any point.

In all competitions, Liverpool averages 10.67 total corners per match, while the Reds themselves average 7.6. Over 10.5 total corners is 6/4, and Liverpool has over 6.5 total corners at 13/10.

In La Liga, Atletico has won six of their eleven games with both teams scoring, while in the Champions League, they have won two of their three group stage matches.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has won seven of their last 15 matches in all competitions with both teams scoring, one of which was their victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

With Grosvenor Sport, both teams to score is a 7/10 bet.

Player to keep an eye on

When Luis Suarez returns to Anfield with a second football team, he will be focused on maintaining his goal-scoring record.

During Liverpool’s stunning comeback against Barcelona, the Uruguayan and former striker was on the losing end. He’s undoubtedly haunted by the phrase “corner taken swiftly.”

However, the 34-year-old has been outstanding this season, scoring seven goals in 14 games. “The summary has come to an end.”