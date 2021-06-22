Sadio Mane, a generous Liverpool player, donates €530,000 to a hospital.

Sadio Mane, a Liverpool player, has formally opened a hospital in his hometown of Bambaly, Senegal.

Mane, who has been with Liverpool since coming from Southampton in 2016, gave the Senegalese government the medical center he built in the Sedihou Department of the country, on the banks of the Casamance River, for €530,000 (roughly £454,000).

The 29-year-old Reds star has already built a high school for the community and was recently photographed with Senegal’s President Macky Sall to discuss the hospital project.

Nuhu Adams, an African football fan, tweeted a photo of a plaque commemorating the occasion, which read, “The Bambaly Hospital has been inaugurated through Mister Sadio Mane, Senegalese football international, Bambaly on the 20th June 2021.”

Mane, who scored from the penalty spot in both of Senegal’s friendly internationals against Zambia and Cape Verde at Stade Lat Dior in Thies earlier this month, has long advocated for improvements in his country’s infrastructure.

“The Senegalese people deserve better,” the Reds player stated after an electrical power outage in the last match on June 5, which prompted a 20-minute delay in the start of the second half. What happened was heinous.

“It’s difficult for top-level athletes to wait 30-35 minutes before returning to the game.

“What transpired wasn’t deserving of a football-loving nation like Senegal. They need to improve, in my opinion. And the pitch was in a terrible state.”