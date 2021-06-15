SAD-BSP leaders, workers on way to gherao Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh dispersed by police

The police on Tuesday dispersed leaders and workers of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on their way to gherao Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh at his residence at Siswan in Mohali, using water cannons.

It was the first joint protest by the two parties against the Congress-led Punjab Government after forming an alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

Led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the mob was shouting slogans against the Congress-led government over various issues, including alleged irregularities in the purchase of ‘Fateh kits’ and alleged diversion of COVID vaccine doses to private hospitals.

Several Akali leaders, including Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia, were detained by police.

BSP’s state president Jasbir Singh Garhi was also present at the protest.

Police personnel were deployed in strength and multi-layered barricades were put up on the road leading to the Chief Minister’s residence ahead of the march.

According to the PTI, initially, scores of Akali and BSP protesters forced their way through the first layer of barricades. The police used water cannons when the protesters tried to cross the second layer of barricades.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh was present at the spot.

