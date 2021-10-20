Rylan says he “wasn’t good” at first, but has improved since his return to the BBC.

Rylan has conceded he’wasn’t good,’ but he maintains he is now seeking for job after his marriage fell apart.

Rylan stated in June that he and Dan Neal had divorced after six years of marriage.

Following the breakup, Rylan backed out of many professional commitments, including anchoring the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final coverage in May.

“I have taken time away from work because I am not in a good place right now and am seeking therapy,” he stated at the time.

“I’m trying to take each day as it comes, and I appreciate everyone’s help and respect for our privacy at this time.”

After a 10-week hiatus, Rylan returned to the helm of his Radio 2 show in September.

“It is good to be back, and I am feeling better,” he informed his listeners upon his return.

Rylan said he’s doing fine in a tweet today.

“A couple of news stories today,” he wrote. Don’t worry, I’m OK. I wasn’t before, but now I am.” Rylan and Dan started dating in 2013, when the police officer made an appearance on Big Brother and Rylan was hosting Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

They were engaged in 2014 and married a year later.

In June, Rylan issued a statement confirming the termination of his marriage.

“Following allegations that Dan and I were spending time apart, I felt compelled to come out – because the way it is being described is unfair,” he added.

“I’ve made a number of blunders that I profoundly regret and that have eventually led to our marriage’s demise.”