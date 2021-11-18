Rylan provides an update on his condition, stating that he is still bloated.

Rylan Clarke gave his Instagram fans an update on his health, claiming that he is “still swollen.”

The news comes after he “said goodbye” to his characteristic smile and revealed that he had replaced his veneers to his 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The 33-year-old broadcaster teased his radical transformation while posing topless in a baseball cap, grinning but not revealing his new teeth.

Rylan Clark bids his teeth farewell.

Instead, he kept his mouth shut and captioned the photo “Still swelling.”

Rylan, who is known for his beautiful whites, opted to have them replaced after eight years.

He announced the move on his Twitter account earlier this week, writing: “It’s been eight years. It hurts so much, but you have to let go occasionally. I’ve made the decision to bid my teeth farewell. A new grin is on the way “with a few emojis of a happy face

In a previous post, the former X-Factor competitor tagged cosmetic dentist Dr. Richard Marques and included a photo of a gloved hand in his mouth, thus confirming that he was the one chosen to perform the treatment.

Rylan just broke his long-term engagement with Dan Neal, a former police officer.

Soon after the split, the former X-Factor participant admitted that he was “in a bad place” and needed “treatment.”

He is now making regular appearances and is active on social media, indicating that he is returning to his old self.