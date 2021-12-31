Rylan Clark bids a fond farewell to a tumultuous year.

Rylan Clark said his goodbyes to a tumultuous year by ‘taking out the trash.’

Following a traumatic breakup with long-term partner Dan Neal, the popular TV personality had a tumultuous year in 2021, taking a sabbatical from both his job and social media.

Rylan expressed his gratitude to his fans and following as the year came to an end.

As he cuddles, Rylan Clark’s admirers all say the same thing. Geri Halliwell is a British actress. On New Year’s Eve, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to say his goodbyes to the year.

“2021, off you go sweetheart,” Rylan commented, along with a gif of a man throwing trash into the bin.

As a response to his post, his supporters expressed their support and best wishes for the coming year.

As one person put it: “Rylan, 2022 is going to be a better year. You can do it.” Hellie remarked: “This is fantastic!! x Happy New Year, handsome man x” “Right on Buddy, up and upwards,” David remarked. When Rylan felt he needed to take a sabbatical earlier this year, following the end of his long relationship with former police officer Dan Neal, his followers were sympathetic.

Soon after the split, the former X-Factor participant admitted that he was “in a bad place” and needed “treatment.”

After the split, he canceled a number of radio and television engagements and stopped posting on social media.

With recent celebrations for his 33rd birthday, he appears to be happier now.

He also got rid of his eight-year-old veneers and replaced them with a more natural-looking smile.