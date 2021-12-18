Ryan Babel’s 35th birthday: Liverpool’s’regret,’ Rafa Benitez’s snub, and the infamous Babelcopter

Ryan Babel’s big-money move to Liverpool didn’t go as planned, as he struggled to get consistent playing time under manager Rafa Benitez.

He scored 22 goals in 146 games for Liverpool, but he claims that disagreements with previous manager Brendan Rodgers hindered him from becoming a’star’ at the club.

Despite a dismal period on Merseyside and a tense relationship with Benitez, Babel has always maintained that he loves the club, the supporters, and the memories he made at Anfield.

The Washington Newsday looks back on his Anfield career and key events in honor of his 35th birthday this weekend.

When Benitez signed Babel from Ajax in 2007, he had spent four years on Merseyside and was regarded as one of the best young talents in the country.

That summer, the club paid £11.5 million for the Dutchman, who signed with Fernando Torres and Yossi Benayoun.

Babel was only 20 years old when he became Liverpool’s third most expensive signing.

He later stated to The Guardian in 2019 that he joined the Reds ‘too soon’ in his career: “I’ve mentioned in past interviews maybe I should have spent one or two more years in Holland.”

“I had previously lived with my parents, so this was my first time living overseas and alone.” A lot of things are arriving at you at once — a foreign country, a different culture.

“You’re basically on your own, and you have to cope with it as well as you can.” [With me], that wasn’t always the case.]” Babel spent the most of his Liverpool career under Benitez, but the Spaniard never fully bonded with him, and the attacker was eventually sold to Hoffenheim in 2011.

Up forward, Dirk Kuyt was preferred, while Babel was frequently used out wide and as a replacement.

He did, however, score some memorable goals against Derby, Lyon, and Chelsea, to name a few. In the second leg of a Champions League semi-final against the London club, he scored a ‘impossible’ goal from 35 yards out in extra time.

Under Benitez, Babel never really established himself as a regular, and his off-the-field disputes with the former Liverpool manager didn’t help matters.

He talked about his friendship with Benitez. “The summary has come to an end.”