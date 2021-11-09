Ru’s Stars Paul’s Drag Race will appear in a pantomime for adults in Liverpool.

This weekend in Liverpool, international drag queen superstars will appear in an adult panto.

With the help of Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars, the classic Rapunzel narrative has been given a snarky update.

The panto will contain classic songs, lavish costumes, and a raunchy but hilarious storyline.

The Christmas lights for the year 2021 in Liverpool will be turned on this week.

Adult Panto is bringing the show to Grand Central Hall in New York City, and it will include pop tunes, corny anthems, and a love duet.

Ellie Diamond, a Drag Race UK season 2 finalist, stars in the production of Rapunzel. “It’s fantastic to get back into theatre because I used to do a lot of performance when I was younger,” Ellie added. Learning lines, directions, and choreography is a thrilling experience.

“Meeting my American sisters and swapping stories and sharing Drag Race experiences has been a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to going on tour, meeting new people, and putting on a show. Remember to dress up, not down; just make sure there’s no H&M in sight.” The panto also features drag queen Tamisha Iman from the 13th season of Drag Race USA. “This is a dream come true for me,” Tamisha stated. I’m the oldest here, and I never had this chance when I was younger.

“It’s fantastic to be able to go throughout this great country. If you know me, you know how much I enjoy meeting new people, so having people learn about me and my legacy here is a thrill and something I never imagined would happen. I’m quite grateful.” Trinity K Bonet from Drag Race USA series 6 and All-Star season 6, as well as Alexis Mateo from Drag Race USA season 3 and All-Star seasons 1 and 5, round out the lineup.

“I’m very happy to finally be travelling the UK,” Alexis stated. It’ll be the first time I get to see the cities we’ll be visiting. It’s my first time back in the theatre since I spent seven years at Disney as Aladdin.

“It will also be my first time performing in a show where I will be singing live on stage.” I’m overjoyed to have met Ellie Diamond, who has been nothing short of incredible. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone in each city we visit.” Rapunzel is currently on at. “The summary has come to an end.”