Roy Keane’s ‘nonsense’ accusations about Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson are slammed by Paul Merson.

Roy Keane’s comments against Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson before Euro 2020 have been dismissed by Paul Merson as “nonsense.”

After the 31-year-old scored his first goal in his 62-cap England career as the Three Lions defeated Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, the Arsenal legend lauded Henderson as a “real pro.”

England dominated their quarter-final match, securing a place in the semi-finals against Denmark thanks to goals from Henderson, Harry Maguire, and captain Harry Kane’s brace.

Henderson’s participation in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man roster had been questioned by Keane prior to the commencement of the competition.

Henderson’s predicament, the commentator stated, was a “distraction,” and he wondered if he had been chosen for a “sing-song.”

“For Jordan, it’s already a distraction,” Keane added. “I was positive Jordan was going to start the other day,” says the author. He’s supposed to come on after 45 minutes, according to rumors.

“However, why not start him during the first 45 minutes, where the intensity is higher?” There will be a lot of adjustments in the second half. It’s a tremendous distraction, in my opinion. Jordan is clearly not the right fit. He shouldn’t be involved, in my opinion.

“He’s ineligible. However, going to a European Championships after not having kicked a ball in three and a half months is not a good idea. He can’t possibly be correct.

“Now, I’ve heard that certain folks want him around the area. For what purpose? Is he a card trickster? Is it a sing-along? Evening quizzes, perhaps? What exactly does he do? You wouldn’t be happy either if you were Liverpool.”

So far in the competition, the Liverpool captain has only appeared three times as a second-half substitute for the Three Lions, but his leadership qualities and professionalism have shone both on and off the pitch.

Merson questioned Keane’s comments after Henderson’s 4-0 quarter-final victory over Ukraine, complimenting the midfielder’s exceptional quality.

Merson commented on TV last night, “[Henderson] is a true pro, isn’t he?” “He’s a consummate professional. He’s gone about his business.

“He hasn’t been in the team, and I applaud him for that. “Is he going because he’s playing karaoke,” Roy Keane said.

“It’s a load of crap. He’s going because he’s a good player. He’s good for the team and isn’t a moaner. Outstanding in my opinion.”

The summary comes to a close with England.