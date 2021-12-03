Rose Ayling-Ellis, of Strictly Come Dancing, fights back tears as Giovanni Pernice approves the routine.

During an emotional interview on Strictly It Takes Two, Rose Ayling-Ellis held back tears.

Rose and Giovanni Pernice launched Strictly last week with a paso doble to The Mamas & The Papas’ emotional rendition of California Dreamin’.

Shirley Ballas, the chief judge, told her: “What a way to start the show; you’re a true professional.

“You’re not resting on your laurels from previous accomplishments; you’re bringing it week after week.”

“I thought it was amazing,” Anton Du Beke continued, “your work is so clean, your intensity is good, I really adore watching you dance.”

Craig Revel Horwood believed she was “a touch erect and rigid” in her performance.

Cynthia Erivo told her in sign language, “I think you are fierce, it was beautiful, you have this force in you.”

They received a total of 33 points.

But they’re hoping to impress the judges this weekend with their American Smooth to Everlasting Love.

Giovanni remarked on It Takes Two: It Takes Two: It Takes Two: It Takes Two: It Takes Two: It Takes Two: “Rose has returned! This could be a wonderful dance for us because she enjoys ballroom dancing.

“She’s a terrific student who pays attention to what I say. I know I can be a jerk at times because that’s the nature of the business, but the fact that she enjoys it so much and has developed into such a good dancer speaks volumes.”

Rose said, ” “It’s just so lovely that I don’t want it to end. It gets me really emotional every time I think about it, so I try not to think about it and just enjoy being in the moment. I don’t want it to stop.” Rose’s army of fans didn’t miss her heartfelt moment.

“Now Rose is becoming tearful because she doesn’t want strictly to ever end, what are they doing to me?” tweeted Twitter user @Kaaaatie x.