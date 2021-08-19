Romelu Lukaku drops Liverpool hint ahead of Chelsea debut.

After speaking at his Chelsea unveiling on Wednesday, Romelu Lukaku hinted that he might be fit to play against Liverpool next week.

After leaving Stamford Bridge to join Everton in 2014, the Belgian striker returned to the London club for £97.5 million last week.

The 28-year-old, on the other hand, did not play in the club’s first game against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Speaking at his first press conference since sealing the move, Lukaku gave an indication on when he could make his second debut.

“I went through the entire preseason. For now, I just want to get to know my team-mates better”, he said.

“Then, at the end of the day, if the manager wants to play me, I’m available.”

Liverpool are set to face Chelsea next Saturday – and it looks possible the Reds could be lining up against Lukaku.

Thomas Tuchel gave the Serie A winner the number 9 shirt, and he has grown a lot since joining Inter in 2019.

Chelsea’s club-record signing will be a terrifying possibility for defenses this season, especially given his Premier League experience, having also led the line for Manchester United for two seasons.

“It’s vital to be mature. Regarding his time in Italy, the forward stated, “I think I’ve learned a lot more about myself and set higher standards.”

“It’s about becoming more complete as a player. The game is different in Italy; there are smaller places, and the game is more technical and tactical, which aided me greatly.

“The English game is different but, for me, it’s not something new. Whatever the coach’s plan is, I can adjust and assist the team.

“I’m one of the athletes that enjoys bringing people together, making them feel at ease, and instilling confidence in them.”

Chelsea travels to Arsenal on Sunday, followed by a trip to Anfield the following weekend.

Liverpool will play Burnley on Saturday before beginning preparations to host Tuchel’s side.