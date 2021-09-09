‘Rodgers stated unequivocally’ – After consulting with his advisors, Peter Gulacsi accepts a transfer to Liverpool.

Peter Gulacsi, the former Liverpool goalkeeper, has spoken out about his discussions with Brendan Rodgers that led to his departure from Anfield.

Gulacsi joined Merseyside on loan in 2007 before making the move permanent a year later.

The Hungary international would go on to play for Liverpool for five years until joining Red Bull Salzburg in 2013.

Despite spending six seasons with the Reds, Gulacsi did not make a single first-team appearance.

Gulacsi left Liverpool towards the end of Rodgers’ first season in charge, and the 31-year-old has now spoken out about his choice to leave the club.

The goalkeeper is currently a regular with RB Leipzig, and he claims that leaving Liverpool was the only alternative he had.

When asked about contending for Liverpool’s number one spot, Gulacsi said, “When you see how Wojciech Szczesny at Arsenal or David de Gea at Atletico received their chances and took them, it was never absolutely out of the question for me.”

“However, as a third goalkeeper, it only works if something occurs to the two goalkeepers in front of you, whatever it is.

“Of course, I wasn’t wanting for them to get hurt. It was really tough to get past Pepe (Reina) because he was playing at such a high level.

“On top of that, in England, number two goalkeepers are usually older, more experienced goalkeepers. It took a lot of effort to climb the ranks.”

“When Rodgers became coach, he wanted to look at all the goalkeepers first,” Gulacsi stated. He intended to keep me in third place.

“Pepe was injured a lot again, so I must have been on the bench 15, 16 times,” says the player.

“After the season, my then-advisor spoke with Rodgers and told him, ‘Peter is now 23 and entering the final year of his contract.’

“He has three options: he can leave the club and become a clear number one somewhere, he can extend his contract and be loaned out for two years, or he can extend his contract and become Liverpool’s permanent number two.’

“Rodgers stated unequivocally that the following two possibilities will be challenging, but they will not erect any barriers.”

