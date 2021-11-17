Roberto Martinez, the Belgian coach, delivers an injury report on Liverpool’s Divock Origi.

According to reports, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez thinks Divock Origi’s injury was only a dead leg and that he should be fine to play for Liverpool this weekend.

Belgium’s Origi was substituted 13 minutes into the second half versus Wales.

With Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, and Andy Robertson all suffering injuries over the international break, another setback for Jurgen Klopp’s team would have been devastating.

But, according to Sky Sports’ touchline reporter Patrick Davison, Belgium manager Martinez indicated after the game that it was nothing serious and that the striker should be fit to play against Arsenal on Saturday.

Klopp’s side will be without attacker Roberto Firmino and midfielder Curtis Jones for that match, while Mane, Henderson, and Robertson will all be waiting for injury updates when they return to Melwood.

Harvey Elliott is still recovering from a major injury he sustained against Leeds United in September, which means the Reds could be without a huge number of first-team players when Premier League action resumes.