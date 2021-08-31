Roberto Firmino’s injury status has been updated, with the Liverpool striker facing a lengthy layoff.

Roberto Firmino’s hamstring injury will be assessed further, with the striker facing a race against time to be fit for Liverpool’s Champions League campaign.

Firmino underwent scans to determine the extent of the injury that forced him to leave the 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea at home on Saturday soon before halftime.

While the injury is not considered significant at this time, the striker will need to undergo additional tests and is expected to be out for at least a few weeks.

Firmino, like teammates Alisson Becker and Fabinho, had already been ruled out of Brazil’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers owing to quarantine concerns.

The attacker, who was one of the last players to report for pre-season training after representing his country in the Copa America, made his first start of the season at the weekend after starting the first two games on the bench while Diogo Jota led the attack.

Firmino is now unlikely to play when Liverpool return from the international break on September 12 to face Leeds United in the Premier League.

And he must be regarded a doubt for Jurgen Klopp’s side when they face Italian giants AC Milan three days later in the Champions League group stage.

With both games kicking off a busy stretch of seven games in 22 days, Klopp will not want to be without Firmino for too long.