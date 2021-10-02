Roberto Firmino, the blunder, and how Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was taken aback.

It’s the summer of 2015, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp can’t believe what his team is accomplishing.

Klopp was on a sabbatical in his native Germany after wrapping off a seven-year tenure as coach of Borussia Dortmund when he came upon one news item.

The Reds had recruited Roberto Firmino from Hoffenheim in a move that might cost up to £29 million in England.

Klopp remarked, “He was a player I thought was one of the finest in the Bundesliga.” “So when I heard Liverpool had signed him, I thought to myself, ‘How could Liverpool do this?’

“They weren’t at their best, and other teams would have spent more money on him. So I immediately thought to myself, “What a great move for them.”

“I had a feeling teams would have paid a lot more for him,” he said. Everyone could see from his first day (at Hoffenheim) that he would be a very, very excellent player, and I thought Liverpool had made a fantastic choice when they signed him.”

When Liverpool fans least expected it, Michael Edwards pulled off a £24 million transfer coup.

After having struggled with recruitment in the aftermath of Luis Suarez’s departure the previous year, Liverpool had gone above and beyond to guarantee Firmino signed on the dotted line.

With Firmino enticed by the idea of joining compatriot Philippe Coutinho at Anfield, Reds chief executive Ian Ayre had gone to Santiago, where Brazil was preparing for a Copa America quarter-final against Paraguay, to finalize the deal.

Ayre returned from Chile with a deal in place and personal agreement on a five-year contract with Firmino. Instead of being a cause for celebration, the Brazilian had unwittingly become embroiled in a long-running power struggle between manager Brendan Rodgers and the club’s transfer committee.

Rodgers, who had been convinced against his better judgment to sign Mario Balotelli the previous year, agreed to Firmino’s signing if Christian Benteke, his preferred big-money target, was later purchased.

A fortnight later, Benteke joined for £32.5 million, meaning Firmino was only Liverpool’s second-most expensive acquisition for a little period, the Belgian donning the number nine shirt. Firmino was given the number eleven. “The summary has come to an end.”