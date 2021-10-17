Roberto Firmino delivers a ‘number nine’ message as Virgil van Dijk returns to Liverpool.

This was too good an opportunity for Roberto Firmino to pass up.

The ball had hardly brushed the Watford net when the forward, who was making his 250th Liverpool appearance, seized it with both hands and tucked it safely beneath his shirt before sprinting off to celebrate.

The matchball was Firmino’s to retain seconds later, the traditional reward for only his second hat-trick of his Liverpool career.

After an injury-plagued start to the season, the Brazilian has scored five goals in his previous three appearances, indicating that he is ready to fight Diogo Jota for the center striker position, which Jurgen Klopp has encouraged.

While this was Firmino of old in many ways – the feeble home defence couldn’t keep up with his constant threat when slipping in between the lines – the fact that his goals were all typical number nine finishes will have been particularly rewarding.

With Sadio Mane also scoring – becoming only the third player in Premier League history to score 100 goals without needing a penalty – Liverpool’s return to the old attacking triumvirate proved hugely fruitful, with the club becoming the first top-flight club in history to score three or more goals in seven consecutive away games in all competitions.

Claudio Ranieri, the new Watford manager, had offered to treat his players to dinner if they kept a clean sheet against Liverpool. The Reds, on the other hand, simply took them to the cleaners.

It was heartening to see Virgil van Dijk return to his best form.

Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis put the Dutchman under pressure during the half-time break as they battled for a searching pass down the left flank.

He responded by producing a brilliant back header and turning into the direction of the falling ball before knocking a first-time pass for Andy Robertson to start another Liverpool attack.

It was classic Van Dijk: cool, serene, confident, and poised.

Since returning from injury, the centre-back hasn’t had it easy, being rattled by Brentford’s Ivan Toney and lacking his customary decisiveness against Manchester City.

This, on the other hand, was a significant step in the right direction, as indicated by when.