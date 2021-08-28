Robert Jones, 40, has been reported missing by Merseyside Police.

Merseyside Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Robert Jones, a 40-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Mr Jones was last seen on August 25 in Liverpool’s Kirkdale neighborhood.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 101 or send a tweet to the police.

“We are seeking for help in finding 40 year old Robert Jones who was last seen in Kirkdale on August 25th,” Merseyside Police tweeted at 10.42pm today.

“Have you seen him or know where he is?” says the narrator. Help us find him by DMing @MerPolCC or @missingpeople on 116 000.”