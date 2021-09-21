Roads described as a “nightmare” where children were “almost ran over” are slated.

Several “dangerous” roads in Wirral have been criticized by motorists.

Many motorists expressed concern about routes such as Thurstaston Road, Milner Road, and Delavor Road on the Heswall Facebook group page, with some predicting accidents unless substantial action is taken.

“Thurstaston Road is a nightmare; coming off of Oldfield Road is frightening, as is the stupid confusing junction with Delavor Road,” one individual complained.

“After witnessing several minor bumps, I requested a tiny roundabout at the bottom of Thurstaston Road many years ago. I was informed that the council would not be interested unless there was a really serious accident.

“Perhaps a petition or a group of people writing to the council and local MP may help?”

Another member of the group agreed, saying, “I would be on board with this, my kids and I have nearly been run over a couple of times on Delavor Road and Thurstaston Road, it’s so dangerous, and as a driver, I find that junction completely confusing, so try to avoid driving near it as much as possible!”

One of the group’s members took it a step further. “Delavor Road is a racetrack,” they explained. We could use some speed bumps to get out of the car or just cross the road.”

Others wished to alter the intersection of many roads, including Thurstaston and Delavor.

“I think it would be excellent for a council member to sit on the benches and observe the insane traffic at the top of Delavor Road coming to a four-way intersection, why oh why do we have to wait for a horrible accident before the council would do something,” one person remarked.

“It would be fantastic if the council listened to the public and agreed to a mini-roundabout, which would provide a connection between two or more intersections and serve as an effective traffic calming device.

“Oh, it would be wonderful (indeed, we have mentioned it to the council).”

However, there are additional Heswall roads that drivers are concerned about.

Speeding, according to Nicola Leighton, 58, who lives on Milner Road, has ruined everything.

She told The Washington Newsday, “It’s a 20mph road and.”

