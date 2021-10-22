Road closures for the Liverpool Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon 2021 are listed below.

This weekend is the Liverpool Rock ‘n’ Marathon, which will affect numerous roadways in and around the city.

Because the event begins and ends in the city center, we’ve compiled a list of the roads and locations that will be affected if you’re traveling around Liverpool this weekend.

The race, which attracted over 20,000 runners in 2019, will be the final one to be held in Liverpool after seven years, and will include 1 mile, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Marathon courses. During the event, there will be full and partial road closures.

Throughout Liverpool, traffic will be diverted to avoid the routes that are fully closed to vehicles.

There is lots of public transportation and parking for those attending the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

It’s worth mentioning that the Penny Lane 10K starts in a different spot. From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., free shuttle buses run from Liverpool One bus station to Penny Lane. Parking will not be accessible at or near the 10K.

The 23rd of October

The fun run begins in King’s Parade at 9.30 a.m. and ends at Liverpool Arena. Because it will be held at the Albert Dock and along the shoreline, roadways will be minimally impacted.

24th of October

On this day, the (starts 1pm), (starts 8.45am), (starts 9am), and (starts 10am) events take place.

Vehicles will be prohibited from entering Parliament St and the Strand. Some roads will be closed on a rolling basis beginning at 6 a.m. to allow police and traffic management personnel to start working on the 26-mile course. Closures will be in effect during the following times: at the above-mentioned start times

