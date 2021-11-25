River Island is launching a massive 20% discount Black Friday 2021 deal.

As the busiest shopping day of the year approaches, River Island consumers may get their hands on a number of bargains this week.

The UK has borrowed the American shopping tradition of Black Friday in recent years and made it our own.

This year’s Black Friday will take place on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Black Friday offers at John Lewis include Shark, Apple Ipad, Sony, and more.

Most retailers, including high-street favorite River Island, are now offering Black Friday weekend bargains to commemorate the major event.

The shop started its Black Friday sale earlier this week, with discounts on women’s, men’s, children’s, and other items.

River Island’s Black Friday sale offers 20% off everything, with the exception of charity t-shirts, discount items, gift cards, and third-party bands.

Shoppers may enjoy the deals by going to the River Island website and entering the code ‘HELLOBF’.

Free shipping on Black Friday merchandise is also included in the deal.

River Island’s Black Friday promotion is valid through November 30 and requires a minimum spend of £75.

Here’s where you can find River Island’s Black Friday discount.

Amazon, Currys PC World, John Lewis, Smyths, and Argos are among the other retailers participating in Black Friday 2021.

This Black Friday, TK Maxx, B&M, ASOS, Boots, River Island, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s are all providing offers.