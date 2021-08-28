River Island customers are taken aback by the “unreal” animal pattern shoes they “need.”

After seeing them online, River Island customers became enamored with a “unreal” pair of heels.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

This week, the retailer released a snapshot of their leopard print heels online, which are billed as “coming soon.” Shoppers are enthralled.

Customers at Home Bargains can’t believe the difference a £2 item makes on the floor.

River Island captioned the photo, “In the wild #ImWearingRI Heels coming soon!”

On the famous social networking platform, the shot received over 4,000 likes.

Instagram

Shoppers offered their thoughts in the comments area beneath the photo, with one person commenting, “Love theseee beauts.”

“Need these,” remarked a second, and “Love them!” wrote a third.

“These have my name on them!!!” said a fourth shopper.

“Unreal,” wrote a fifth, and “These are really nice!!!” wrote a sixth.

“Need them,” said another.

The new leopard print heels from River Island will be available soon. You may purchase them right here.