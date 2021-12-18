River Island customers are ‘obsessed’ with a ‘perfect’ sequin jacket.

Because to its extensive choice of on-trend clothing, shoes, accessories, and more, the high street favorite has a devoted social media following.

River Island, like many other stores, uses social media to highlight all of its new stock and product launches.

With Christmas approaching, many fashionistas are looking for new additions to their outfits that are appropriate for the holiday season.

At this time of year, an attire ideal for a party is always a top pick.

River Island’s black sequin trophy jacket sparked a frenzy of enthusiasm among its 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The black long sleeve jacket is covered in sequins all throughout, with gold sequin embellishment at the cuffs and hem.

The shop simply captioned an image of the jacket: “Is it party season yet? Let @annabremwilson handle it “..

The ensemble was a smash on the famous social networking platform, with thousands of likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I’m so delighted I got my hands on this blazer!!” Debz exclaimed.

“This blazer is truly wonderful,” Phoebe commented.

“What a great outfit,” Scarlett exclaimed.

Annabelle made the following observation: “Oh my goodness, WOW. This is a ten out of ten look; I’m completely smitten!” “Adore,” Holly said.

“That blazer is amazing,” Barbs added.

Other shoppers used hashtags to alert their friends to the post.

The jacket has unfortunately sold out online, but you can check in-store availability in your region by clicking here.