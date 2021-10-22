Rivals of Liverpool have been urged to pay £35 million to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Should Mikel Arteta’s team make a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, former Liverpool player Steve McManaman believes Arsenal can expect to be paid the £35 million they received for the 28-year-old.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a difficult couple of years at Anfield due to injury setbacks, but his cameo cameos against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening served as a reminder of his quality.

Despite returning to full fitness, the Southampton academy graduate has only started one game this season, against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Mirror reported earlier this month that Oxlade-Chamberlain ‘fears’ he may have to leave Liverpool to play regularly, naming previous club Arsenal as a possible destination.

McManaman feels that if this scenario plays out in the summer window, Jurgen Klopp’s side may still break even on Oxlade-Chamberlain if the club decides to sell him.

He told horseracing.net, “I think Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is certainly worth the money.”

“He did have that severe injury against Roma for Liverpool a few years back, and he was out for a long time.” But that does happen from time to time. He’s been in good shape since then. He played against Watford after coming on as a substitute.

“It’s absolutely up to him if he wants to go and play first-team football.” Is he really that good for that much money? “And the answer is without a doubt yes,” McManaman added.

“It looks like a lot of money, but when you look around and see the sums paid by other football teams, it’s not a lot.”

When Liverpool paid £35 million for Oxlade-Chamberlain four years ago, there was a lot of backlash, but he has shown to be a valuable member of Klopp’s side.

He scored five goals and added eight assists in all competitions during his first season at Liverpool, helping the club reach the UEFA Champions League final.