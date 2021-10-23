Rivaldo delivers Raphinha a nasty Liverpool transfer message.

Rivaldo, a Brazilian legend, has persuaded Raphinha, a winger for Leeds United, to join Liverpool.

After an outstanding debut season in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s team were connected with the 24-year-old during the summer transfer window.

Raphinha scored six goals and added nine assists for Marcelo Bielsa’s team last season, and he’s continued his good form this season, scoring three goals in seven league outings.

Leeds’ impressive performances earned him a first call-up to the Brazil national team, and he made his senior debut earlier this month.

Raphinha’s transfer to the English Premier League and the international scene has encouraged Rivaldo, but he believes a move to Liverpool would be a ‘huge step’ in his career.

“Raphinha did well on his Brazil debut, but he was already thriving in the Premier League with Leeds United, and there are reports of Liverpool interest,” the former Barcelona striker told Betfair.

“He might not be a regular starter if he makes the transfer, but I’m confident it would be a significant step forward in his career.”

“It would allow him to compete for trophies and play in the Champions League, which might lead to more Brazilian national team call-ups.”

“He has the ability to play for a more prestigious club.” He is playing terrific football and, as a player, he is constantly looking for new and more difficult challenges, so a transfer would be beneficial to him.” Raphinha’s agency, former Chelsea player Deco, has also been debating his star client’s future in recent weeks.

“Raphinha has become a significant player in the Premier League, the club knows he has evolved, and things will unfold naturally,” he told Brazilian media source Globo.

“He’s young, he faces many problems ahead of him, he’s liked by various clubs, including Liverpool, and there have been surveys, but nothing official.” Leeds wanted to re-sign him for a second season.”