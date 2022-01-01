Rio Ferdinand has changed his mind about the Premier League title fight between Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Reds are one of three teams that are expected to compete for the league title this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is now in third position, 12 points behind Manchester City, but they do have two games in hand.

Chelsea leads Liverpool by one point in second place, but the Reds have played one more game, as they prepare to meet Thomas Tuchel’s Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Many analysts, including Ferdinand, believed that Chelsea would mount a serious title push this season.

However, a run of three draws in Chelsea’s last four league games has led to Ferdinand’s dismissal.