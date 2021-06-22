Rio Ferdinand claims Virgil van Dijk and Romelu Lukaku of Liverpool.

Rio Ferdinand believes that Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is the only player in the world capable of dealing with the physicality of former Everton and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Van Dijk is currently out of the European Championships with the Netherlands, which he usually captains, as he continues his long recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee, which he sustained after a challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 2-2 Merseyside Derby draw at Goodison Park last October.

Lukaku scored his third goal in three Euros games in Belgium’s 2-0 win over Finland on Monday night, advancing the team to the last 16 with a perfect record from the group stages after defeating Russia 3-0 (with Lukaku scoring a brace) and Denmark 2-1.

Lukaku, who won the Serie A title with Internzionale last season, is now 28 years old and has 63 goals in 96 international appearances for Belgium.

According to a report in HITC, Lukaku played with Finland’s defense, quoting Ferdinand as saying to BBC Sport that only one other player can handle with his strength.

“The defender is the key thing there,” he remarked. Lukaku is in command of the situation.

“The defender touches him and feels him with his strength and might the moment he touches him. He is aware of his current location.

“He then takes command of the situation. Apart from Van Dijk, I don’t see any other defender physically capable of dealing with that.”

Last year, Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie discussed what it’s like to face a player of Van Dijk’s caliber.

“I bounced off Van Dijk and realized I needed to do some bench press,” the attacker told the Sheffield Star. I felt like a small kid up against him because he had everything.”