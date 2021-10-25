Rio Ferdinand claims that Liverpool’s thumping of Manchester United drove him to A&E.

Rio Ferdinand was reportedly in hospital after Manchester United’s 5-0 hammering at home to Liverpool, but he was still able to laugh about his situation.

By halftime, Jurgen Klopp’s side had stormed into a 4-0 lead at Old Trafford, with Naby Keita starting the scoring, Diogo Jota doubling their lead, and Mohamed Salah bagging a brace.

Salah completed his hat-trick in the second half before Cristiano Ronaldo’s consolation goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR check, with the technology also being used to give Paul Pogba a red card for his dangerous lunge on Keita, which saw the Liverpool midfielder leave the field on a stretcher due to injury.

Ferdinand, who became the world’s most expensive defender for the second time when he joined United from Leeds United in 2002, also appeared to require medical treatment as he watched the match from A&E due to an unidentified problem.

The cause of the 42-year-death old’s is unknown, but he told his 11.1 million Twitter followers: “This 60 minutes have led me to A&E…” In a Tweet, he appeared to be lying in a hospital bed, looking down at his legs.

Regardless of their rivalry, everyone at The Washington Newsday wishes Rio a speedy recovery and believes that his lighthearted attitude suggests that his apparent hospitalization isn’t serious.