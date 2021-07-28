Rio Ferdinand advises Liverpool to beat Man City to Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish’s transfer message

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been pushed to join Liverpool in the summer market.

Manchester City appear to be the frontrunners in the race to recruit the 25-year-old, with Pep Guardiola reportedly willing to authorise a £100 million move to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

Rio Ferdinand, on the other hand, believes that the Premier League champions should not be given a free hand in signing Grealish, and that Liverpool and Chelsea should pursue him instead.

According to the Metro, he told the FIVE YouTube channel, “Does he improve every Premier League team?” Yes, he does, and that is the end of the discussion. Every team he is a part of improves.

“I’m going to grab him if I’m Liverpool. If I were Man City, I’d take him. Because he makes them better. He makes Chelsea a hundred percent better. Do it whoever has the money to pay for him.

“It would be a complete surprise if Liverpool purchased him. Then he enhances them, and it’s like, ‘Wow.'”

Manchester United, who just signed fellow England Euros sensation Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, have also been connected with Grealish. However, despite Ferdinand’s views that the player would strengthen any Premier League squad, he does not anticipate his former club to enter the race.

“Obviously, I would love for him to join Manchester United,” he continued. But I have the impression that the position he plays is loaded.

“Bruno [Fernandes] is in a ten, [Marcus] Rashford is on the left, [Anthony] Martial is there, [Paul] Pogba is there,” says the manager.

“Unless Manchester United says no, we’re going to relocate a player or two to acquire him, it very much shuts them out. That is the crucial decision they must make.

“There aren’t many breathtaking footballers around today who can create breathtaking moments and make you go, ‘Wow, that was insane.’ That’s what Jack Grealish does. He’s simply a fantastic player.

“I believe Man City will be his destination if he leaves. He’d be a valuable addition to the group.

“Jack Grealish is driven and loyal, and the fact that he stayed at Villa last season is reason enough for them to boo him out of the stadium.

“He’s put in his time and effort, and he’s helped them get up and running.”

The summary comes to a close.

”